Feb 9 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
* Patterson-UTI Energy reports financial results for three
and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 loss per share $0.53
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Total average rig revenue per day for Q4 was $21,640
compared to $21,870 during Q3
* For Q4, average rig count in United States increased to 66
rigs, up from 60 rigs during Q3
* Declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.02
per share
* Patterson-UTI Energy - As of Dec. 31, 2016, had term
contracts for drilling rigs providing for approximately $417
million of future dayrate drilling revenue
* Says average rig count in Canada was two rigs during Q4,
unchanged from prior quarter
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - Expect an average of 44 rigs
operating under term contracts during q1
* Patterson-Uti energy inc - sees an average of 37 rigs
operating under term contracts during 2017
* "The pace of recovery in our industry accelerated in Q4
with increasing drilling and pressure pumping activity"
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - Have signed contracts that
provide for completion of two new apex rigs
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc- For the month of January, our
average rig count was 76 rigs in United States and two rigs in
Canada
* Patterson-UTI Energy - Continue to "make progress" towards
closing deal with Seventy Seven Energy, which we expect to be
completed late in Q1 or early Q2
