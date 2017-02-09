Feb 9 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc
* Dunkin' Brands reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.64
* Q4 earnings per share $0.61
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - Qtrly Dunkin' Donuts U.S.
comparable store sales growth of 1.9 percent
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - Qtrly Baskin-Robbins U.S.
comparable store sales decline of 0.9 percent
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - "Expect consumers to drink
nearly 5 billion cups of Dunkin' Donuts coffee globally in 2017"
* Qtrly systemwide sales $2,830.2 million versus $2,525.7
million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.34 to $2.37
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.16 to $2.24
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - Company expects low single
digit comparable store sales growth for Dunkin' Donuts U.S. and
Baskin-Robbins U.S in 2017
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - Company expects Dunkin' Donuts
U.S. franchisees to add approximately 385 net new restaurants in
2017
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - Company expects low-to-mid
single digit revenue growth on both a 52- and 53-week basis in
2017
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: