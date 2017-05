Feb 9 EQT Corp

* EQT announces successful auction bid to acquire 53,400 core Marcellus acres for $527 million

* EQT Corp - acquisition includes approximately 173 new Marcellus locations

* EQT Corp - also included in deal are 20 miles of gathering pipeline and an additional 32,000 acres outside company's core development area

* EQT Corp - EQT will finance acquisition with cash-on-hand