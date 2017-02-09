British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
Feb 9 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
* Advanced Drainage Systems announces third fiscal quarter 2017 results
* Advanced Drainage Systems Inc - adjusted EBITDA between $190 and $210 million for fiscal year 2017
* FY2017 revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.225 billion to $1.25 billion
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Sees adjusted EBITDA between $190 and $210 million for fiscal year 2017
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.