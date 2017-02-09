Feb 9 Coty Inc
* Coty inc - qtrly eps (diluted) adjusted $ 0.30
* Coty inc qtrly net revenues of $2,296.7 million increased
90% as reported compared to legacy-coty net revenues in
prior-year period
* Coty inc. Reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results, the
first quarter after successful completion of the merger with p&g
beauty business
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $400 million
* "believe combined company net revenue decline in constant
currency will slow down for h2 fiscal 2017, excluding younique
and ghd"
* Coty inc qtrly earnings per share $0.06
* On p&g beauty business merger, we are reiterating our
previously communicated $750 million synergy target by fiscal
2020
* Coty inc - expects combined company net revenue decline
in constant currency to slow down for second half of fiscal
2017, excluding younique and ghd
* Coty inc qtrly net revenues $2,296.7 million versus
$1,210.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $2.36
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* coty-"we have identified non-core portfolio of brands and
are now exploring potential alternatives for these brands
including divestitures."
* Says now expects to cumulatively generate approximately
20% of net $750m synergies through fy17
