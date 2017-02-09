Feb 9 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Regeneron reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial and operating results
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - Q4 2016 eylea global net
sales increased 17 pct to $1.35 billion versus Q4 2015
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - in Q4 of 2016, global net
sales of praluent were $41 million, compared to $7 million in Q4
of 2015
* Says net product sales were $863 million in Q4, compared
to $750 million
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - total revenues increased
by 12 pct to $1.227 billion in Q4 of 2016
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - sees 2017 Sanofi
reimbursement of Regeneron commercialization-related expenses of
$400 million - $450 million
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly non-GAAP net income
per share $3.04
* Qtrly GAAP net income per share $2.19
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.03, revenue view $1.30
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - sees single digit
percentage growth over 2016 for eylea U.S. net product sales in
2017
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - "also studying dupixent in
patients with nasal polyps and pediatric patients with asthma or
atopic dermatitis"
* Regeneron - dupixent may have potential to help additional
patients with serious allergic diseases, Phase 3 data in adult
asthma patients expected later this year
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - pre-approval inspection
for dupixent has been scheduled for Q1 of 2017
* Regeneron Pharma - in Jan, FDA extended review period for
supplemental biologics license application (SBLA) for a monthly
dosing regimen of praluent
* Regeneron - FDA determined that Regeneron's and Sanofi's
responses to information requested by FDA during its review of
SBLA was a major amendment
* Regeneron - new target action date for supplemental
biologics license application (SBLA) for a monthly dosing
regimen of praluent is April 24, 2017
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - Q4 2016 eylea
(aflibercept) injection U.S. net sales increased 15 pct to $858
million versus Q4 2015
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc -sees FY 2017 capital
expenditures $375 million - $450 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: