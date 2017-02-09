Feb 9 Wi-lan Inc

* WiLAN reports 2016 year end and fourth quarter financial results

* Wi-LAN Inc - Qtrly revenues of $30.2 million

* WiLan inc - Qtrly GAAP net earnings of $8.6 million, or $0.07 per basic share

* Says cash operating expenses for Q1 of 2017 are expected to be in range of $8.5 million to $11.0 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WiLAN - "looking forward, we will remain patient in our license negotiations in order to obtain what we believe is fair value for our patents" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: