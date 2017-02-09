BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
Feb 9 Wi-lan Inc
* WiLAN reports 2016 year end and fourth quarter financial results
* Wi-LAN Inc - Qtrly revenues of $30.2 million
* WiLan inc - Qtrly GAAP net earnings of $8.6 million, or $0.07 per basic share
* Says cash operating expenses for Q1 of 2017 are expected to be in range of $8.5 million to $11.0 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WiLAN - "looking forward, we will remain patient in our license negotiations in order to obtain what we believe is fair value for our patents" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.