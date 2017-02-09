Feb 9 Teradata Corp
* Teradata reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results
* Sees Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.01 to $0.06
* Q4 revenue $626 million versus I/B/E/S view $628.4 million
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25 to $0.30
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67 excluding items
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $500 million
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters
* Teradata Corp- Teradata will not be providing full-year
2017 guidance at this time
* Teradata-Evaluating new accounting standards codification
606 revenue recognition rules which may impact how costructures
transactions, how revenue will be recognized
* Says it is difficult to estimate how much full-year 2017
reported revenue could be impacted by change
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $486.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
