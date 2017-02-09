Feb 9 Teradata Corp

* Teradata reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results

* Sees Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.01 to $0.06

* Q4 revenue $626 million versus I/B/E/S view $628.4 million

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25 to $0.30

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67 excluding items

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $500 million

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teradata Corp- Teradata will not be providing full-year 2017 guidance at this time

* Teradata-Evaluating new accounting standards codification 606 revenue recognition rules which may impact how costructures transactions, how revenue will be recognized

* Says it is difficult to estimate how much full-year 2017 reported revenue could be impacted by change

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $486.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: