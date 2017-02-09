Feb 9 Timken Co
* Timken reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results,
provides 2017 outlook
* Q4 earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 sales fell 8.3 percent to $655 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.05 to $2.15
excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.90 to $2.00
* Timken Co - expects 2017 revenue to be relatively flat
compared with 2016.
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.04, revenue view $2.67
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Timken Co - plans to adopt mark-to-market pension
accounting for its defined benefit pension and other
postretirement benefit plans in Q1 of 2017
* Timken - Change related to mark-to-market pension
accounting to have no effect on employees' retirement benefits,
plan funding requirements, co's cash flows
* Timken Co - under new accounting method, will immediately
recognize actuarial gains, losses in year in which they occur
than amortizing them over many yrs
* Timken Co - adjusted earnings for 2016 are expected to be
revised upward by approximately $0.15 per diluted share
