BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
Feb 9 Roper Technologies Inc
* Roper Technologies announces 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.86
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.78
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.92 to $2.00
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $8.82 to $9.22
* Q4 revenue $1.011 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.01 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.28, revenue view $4.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Roper Technologies Inc - full year adjusted revenue is expected to increase between 20 pct and 22 pct including organic revenue growth between 3 pct and 5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.