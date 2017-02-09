Feb 9 Cvs Health Corp

* Qtrly net revenues increased 11.7 pct to $46.0 billion

* Qtrly adjusted EPS of $1.71

* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.59

* Qtrly same store sales decreased 0.7 pct versus prior year, with pharmacy same store sales up 0.2 pct

* 2017 guidance confirmed

* Qtrly front store same store sales down 2.9 pct

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CVS Health reports record fourth quarter and full year results for 2016; confirms 2017 EPS guidance

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.07 to $1.13

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.77 to $5.93

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $5.02 to $5.18

* Pharmacy same store sales were negatively impacted for quarter by approximately 380 basis points due to recent generic introductions

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $46.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In connection with anticipated store closures, company recorded a $34 million asset impairment charge in three months ended December 31, 2016