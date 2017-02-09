Feb 9 Dana Inc
* Dana incorporated announces fourth-quarter, full-year 2016
financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $3.34
* Q4 sales $1.45 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59 excluding items
* Year-end sales backlog of $750 million
* Sees 2017 capital spending of $350 to $370 million
* Sees 2017 sales of $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion
* Sees 2017 free cash flow of $50 to $90 million.
* Dana has affirmed key financial guidance for 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $6.08
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
