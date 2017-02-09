Feb 9 Sonoco Products Co -
* Sonoco reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 core earnings per share $0.62
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.04
* Q4 sales $1.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.2 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees Q1 2017 core earnings per share $0.55 to $0.63
* Full-Year 2017 base earnings has been revised to $2.66 to
$2.76 per share, down $.02 from previous guidance issued in
early december
* Full-Year 2017 base earnings has been revised to $2.66 to
$2.76 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.79 -- Thomson Reuters
* Quarterly operating profit in our consumer packaging
segment declined 15.4 percent from prior-year quarter
* Q4 base earnings hurt by divestiture, fewer days, negative
manufacturing productivity, higher labor, maintenance and other
operating costs
* Quarterly gross profit margins were essentially flat
year-over-year, despite rising raw material costs
* Year-over-year improvement in gaap earnings in Q4 driven
by net after-tax gain of $49.3 million on disposal of
blowmolding operations
* Q4 2016 paper and industrial converted products sales were
$412 million, down from $431 million in 2015
