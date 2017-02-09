British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
Feb 9 Gannett Co Inc
* Gannett reports improved fourth quarter 2016 results of operations
* Q4 revenue $867 million versus I/B/E/S view $847.3 million
* For 2017, company expects a mid-single digit increase in reported revenues and a slight decrease in adjusted ebitda margins
* Gannett Co Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Gannett Co Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.