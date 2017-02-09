BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
Feb 9 Medical Properties Trust Inc
* Medical Properties Trust Inc reports fourth quarter results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.31
* Q4 revenue $153.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $151.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.35 to $1.40
* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medical Properties Trust Inc says company reaffirms 2017 normalized FFO guidance between $1.35 and $1.40 per diluted share
* Company reaffirms 2017 net income guidance as a range of between $0.97 and $1.03 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.