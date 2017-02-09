Feb 10 Titan Machinery Inc :
* Titan Machinery Inc - company expects $25 million in
annual cost savings from restructuring plan
* Titan Machinery Inc - consolidated locations will be
merged into adjacent dealerships
* Titan Machinery Inc - restructuring plan announced today
is expected to be completed by end of July 2017
* Titan Machinery Inc. Announces dealership restructuring
plan
* Titan Machinery Inc - expects to close 14 agriculture
locations during first half of current fiscal year
* Restructuring plan is expected to result in a significant
reduction of expenses
* Titan Machinery- reduction in revenue is expected to be
approximately $40 million, or less than 4 pct of overall company
revenue, on an annual basis from plan
* Titan Machinery - for fiscal 2018, expense reduction is
expected to be approximately $20 million from plan
* Titan Machinery- restructuring plan, excluding
non-recurring costs to increase adjusted pre-tax income by about
$16 million (or $0.44 per diluted share) on annual basis
* Titan Machinery -part of non-recurring pre-tax costs
associated with restructuring plan expected to be recognized in
Q4 of fiscal 2017
* Titan Machinery - approximately $9.5 million (or $0.26 per
diluted share) of costs is expected to be recognized in fiscal
2018
