Feb 10 Noodles & Co
* Noodles & Company announces private placement financing,
strategic initiatives to improve operating performance and
provides preliminary fourth quarter update
* Says announces plan to close approximately 55
underperforming restaurants
* Noodles & Co says private placement raises $18.5 million
* Sees Q4 total revenue between $129.0 million and $130.0
million.
* Noodles & Co says anticipates taking non-cash impairment
charge during fiscal quarter ended January 3, 2017 that will
range from $30.5 million to $31.5 million
* Sees Q4 system-wide decrease in comparable restaurant
sales of 1.3%
* Noodles & Co says sees Q4 restaurant contribution margin
between 11.5% and 12.0%
* Also anticipates recording a charge during fiscal quarter
ended January 3, 2017 of approximately $11.0 million
