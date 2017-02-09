Feb 10 Noodles & Co

* Noodles & Company announces private placement financing, strategic initiatives to improve operating performance and provides preliminary fourth quarter update

* Says announces plan to close approximately 55 underperforming restaurants

* Noodles & Co says private placement raises $18.5 million

* Sees Q4 total revenue between $129.0 million and $130.0 million.

* Noodles & Co says anticipates taking non-cash impairment charge during fiscal quarter ended January 3, 2017 that will range from $30.5 million to $31.5 million

* Sees Q4 system-wide decrease in comparable restaurant sales of 1.3%

* Noodles & Co says sees Q4 restaurant contribution margin between 11.5% and 12.0%

* Also anticipates recording a charge during fiscal quarter ended January 3, 2017 of approximately $11.0 million