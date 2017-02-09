Feb 10 Carbonite Inc
* Carbonite - bookings for q4 were $54 million, an increase
of 45 pct from $37.4 million in q4 of 2015
* Carbonite - revenue for q4 was $53.5 million, an increase
of 53 pct from $35.1 million in q4 of 2015
* Carbonite sees FY non-gaap net income per share $0.72 -
$0.80
* Carbonite announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Carbonite sees Q1 gaap revenue $51.3 - $55.3 million
* Carbonite sees Q1 non-gaap revenue $55.1 - $59.1 million
* Carbonite sees Q1 non-gaap net income per share $0.06 -
$0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Carbonite sees FY gaap revenue $223.0 - $243.0 million
* Carbonite sees FY non-gaap revenue $232.5 - $252.5 million
* Carbonite sees FY adjusted free cash flow $14.0 - $18.0
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $54.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $227.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
