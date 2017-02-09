Feb 10 LPL Financial Holdings Inc
* LPL Financial announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.46
* LPL Financial - maintained 2017 core g&a outlook range of
$710 to $725 million
* LPL Financial - qtrly total brokerage and advisory assets
increased 7% year-over-year to $509 billion, up 1% sequentially
* LPL Financial - company did not conduct share repurchases
during quarter
* LPL Financial - qtrly total net new assets were an inflow
of $2.5 billion, translating to a 2% annualized growth rate
* LPL Financial - qtrly net new advisory assets were an
inflow of $4.8 billion, translating to a 9% annualized growth
rate
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: