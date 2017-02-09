Feb 9 Mimecast Ltd
* Increasing 2017 constant currency revenue growth and
adjusted EBITDA guidance
* For full year 2017, revenue is expected to be range of
$182.7 million to $183.2 million or 36% in constant currency
* 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $11.2
million to $12.0 million
* FY2017 revenue view $178.5 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Mimecast announces third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.06
* Q3 revenue $48.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
