Feb 10 NCR Corp :
* NCR announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 revenue $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.74 billion
* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.43 to $0.48
* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.25
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $6.6 billion to $6.72 billion
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Ncr corp - our gaap diluted earnings per share is
expected to be $2.56 to $2.69 in 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $1.47
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.27, revenue view $6.56
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ncr corp - our non-gaap diluted earnings per share is
expected to be $3.25 to $3.35 in 2017
* Ncr corp - 2017 guidance includes expected foreign
currency headwinds of $95 million in revenue and $0.03 in
diluted earnings per share
