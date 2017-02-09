BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
Feb 10 News Corp :
* News Corp qtrly news and information services revenue $1,303 million versus $1,400 million
* News Corp- Q2 book publishing revenue $466 million versus $446 million
* Q2 news and information services segment ebitda $142 million versus $158 million
* News corporation reports second quarter results for fiscal 2017
* News Corp - this quarter's results were impacted by non-cash charges because of a change in carrying value of foxtel
* Q2 loss per share $0.50 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $2.12 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.12 billion
* News corp - this quarter's results were also impacted by impairment of print-related fixed assets at australian newspaper business
* Current year's quarter includes a pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of $310 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* News Corp - declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.10 per share for class a common stock and class b common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.