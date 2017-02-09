Feb 10 Apptio Inc :

* Fy 2017 total revenue is expected to be in range of $178.0 and $181.0 million

* Apptio announces results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year of 2016

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.11

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $44.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $42.1 million

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $42 million to $42.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap operating loss between $15.0 and $18.0 million

* Sees q1 non-gaap operating loss between $4.0 and $4.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $43.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $189.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S