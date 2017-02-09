Feb 10 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp :

* Magnachip reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 revenue $180.5 million

* Sees q1 revenue $157 million to $163 million

* Magnachip Semiconductor Corp - for q1 of 2017 gross profit is anticipated to be in range of 24 pct to 26 pct

* Magnachip Semiconductor Corp - sees q1 gross profit is anticipated to be in range of 24 pct to 26 pct

* Magnachip Semiconductor -company this month launched a new headcount reduction plan that is expected to be two to three times larger than a 2016 program

* Magnachip Semiconductor - headcount reduction plan resulted last year in a reduction in headcount of 169 employees

* Magnachip Semiconductor -expects to use $30-40 million of proceeds from exchangeable senior notes offering to pay severance, other benefits to affected employees

* Magnachip Semiconductor says estimated annual cost savings from $20 million to $27 million, depending upon final size of workforce reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: