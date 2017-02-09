Feb 10 NVIDIA Corp

* NVIDIA announces financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal 2017

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.99

* Q4 revenue $2.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.11 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.13

* NVIDIA Corp - for fiscal 2018, NVIDIA intends to return $1.25 billion to shareholders through ongoing quarterly cash dividends and share repurchases

* NVIDIA Corp says qtrly non-GAAP gross margin 60.2 percent versus 57.2 percent

* NVIDIA Corp sees Q1 revenue of $1.90 billion, plus or minus two percent

* NVIDIA Corp sees Q1 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of 59.5 percent and 59.7 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points

* NVIDIA Corp - Q1 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $50 million to $60 million.