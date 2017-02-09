Feb 9 Capstone Turbine Corp
* Capstone Turbine reports third quarter fiscal 2017
financial results
* Says reported total revenue of $20.2 million for Q3 of
fiscal 2017 an increase of 35% from $15.0 million for Q2
* Q3 revenue view $20.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capstone Turbine Corp - Qtrly loss per share $0.28
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Capstone Turbine Corp - Inventories as of December 31,
2016 were $16.7 million compared with $22.7 million at end of
year-ago Q3
* Capstone Turbine Corp - Booked product net orders of
approximately $11.5 million during Q3 compared with $8.9 million
in Q2
