Feb 9 Corporate Office Properties Trust
* Copt reports 4Q and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.51
* Q4 FFO per share $0.57
* Corporate Office Properties Trust - Maintaining previously
issued guidance range for full year 2017 FFOPS, as adjusted for
comparability, of $2.00-$2.08
* Corporate Office Properties Trust sees FFO per share for
Q1 ending March 31, 2017 at a range of $0.44-$0.46
* Corporate Office Properties Trust - sees FY NAREIT FFO per
share $1.99 to $2.07
* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Corporate Office Properties Trust sees Q1 NAREIT FFO per
share $0.49 - $0.51
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
