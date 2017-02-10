BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Feb 10 Foundation Building Materials Inc
* Foundation Building Materials announces pricing of initial public offering at $14.00 per share
* Foundation Building Materials - Pricied IPO of 12.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $14.00 per share
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing