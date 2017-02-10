BRIEF-Blackhawk Resource says as at March 31, 2017, NAV per share was $0.14
* Blackhawk resource corp- as at march 31, 2017, nav per share was $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Thc Biomed Intl Ltd
* Signs definitive agreement to purchase Clone Shipper
* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Clone Shipper LLC for U.S.D $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackhawk resource corp- as at march 31, 2017, nav per share was $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract