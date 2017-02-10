Feb 10 Calpine Corp -

* Calpine reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, reaffirms 2017 guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $5.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly operating revenue $1.58 billion versus $1.44 billion

* Q4 revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 guidance of $1.8 - $1.95 billion of adjusted ebitda and $710 - $860 million of adjusted free cash flow

* "In terms of debt reduction, we have begun to execute on and are today updating delevering plan we laid out on our Q3 earnings call"

"Our updated plan calls for $2.7 billion of committed or planned debt paydown by 2019"