BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 Calpine Corp -
* Calpine reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, reaffirms 2017 guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $5.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly operating revenue $1.58 billion versus $1.44 billion
* Q4 revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2017 guidance of $1.8 - $1.95 billion of adjusted ebitda and $710 - $860 million of adjusted free cash flow
* "In terms of debt reduction, we have begun to execute on and are today updating delevering plan we laid out on our Q3 earnings call"
* "Our updated plan calls for $2.7 billion of committed or planned debt paydown by 2019" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.