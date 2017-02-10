BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 Aon Plc -
* Aon reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.87
* Q4 revenue rose 1 percent to $3.3 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.56
* Signed a definitive agreement to sell benefits administration and HR business process outsourcing businesses for gross cash proceeds up to $4.8 billion
* Total after-tax cash proceeds from deal are expected to be approximately $3.0 billion
* Deal includes $4.3 billion in gross cash at closing and additional consideration up to $500 million based on future performance
* Aon Plc says foreign currency exchange rates in Q4 had a $0.04 per share, or $13 million pretax, favorable impact on gaap net income
* Subsequent to close of Q4, authorized a $5.0 billion increase to existing remaining authorization under its share repurchase program
* Identified immaterial legacy errors related to quarterly timing of revenue recognition within americas retail brokerage business in risk solutions
* Immaterial legacy errors affected quarterly revenue amounts previously reported
* Impact of errors on company's annual revenue and organic growth is immaterial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.