BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 ICC International Cannabis Corp :
* ICC provides operational update, including successful transition to new state-of-the-art facility and ramp-up of its recreational cannabis production
* Company expects to produce approximately 2 tonnes of recreational cannabis in 2017
* ICC International Cannabis- new facility will allow co. To produce up to 10 tonnes of recreational cannabis per year without additional capital investment
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.