BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
Feb 10 Aon Plc :
* Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration and hr business process outsourcing (BPO) platform
* Aon plc - expects transaction to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in 2018
* Aon plc - expects to allocate part of proceeds from transaction to increase its share repurchases
* Aon plc - for accounting purposes, results of divestiture will be reflected as discontinued operations from Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.