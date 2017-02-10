BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 Essent Group Ltd
* Essent Group Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.68
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Essent Group Ltd - net premiums earned for Q4 were $116.8 million, compared to $110.8 million in Q3 of 2016
* Essent Group Ltd - combined ratio for Q4 was 33.1%, compared to 34.1% in Q3 of 2016
* Qtrly total revenues $126.4 million versus $97.5 million
* Q4 revenue view $122.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.