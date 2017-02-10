Feb 10 Buckeye Partners Lp

* Buckeye Partners, L.P. Reports results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Buckeye Partners LP - its general partner declared a cash distribution of $1.2375 per limited partner unit

* Buckeye Partners LP - new cash distribution represents a 4.2 percent increase over $1.1875 per lp unit distribution declared for q4 of 2015

* Buckeye Partners LP says qtrly total revenue $924.1 million versus $840.2 million

* Buckeye Partners LP - as we enter 2017, co will begin to realize contribution from its 2016 capital investments, which were nearly $1.5 billion

* Q4 revenue view $867.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: