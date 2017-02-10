BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 Buckeye Partners Lp
* Buckeye Partners, L.P. Reports results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Buckeye Partners LP - its general partner declared a cash distribution of $1.2375 per limited partner unit
* Buckeye Partners LP - new cash distribution represents a 4.2 percent increase over $1.1875 per lp unit distribution declared for q4 of 2015
* Buckeye Partners LP says qtrly total revenue $924.1 million versus $840.2 million
* Buckeye Partners LP - as we enter 2017, co will begin to realize contribution from its 2016 capital investments, which were nearly $1.5 billion
* Q4 revenue view $867.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.