BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 EMC Insurance Group Inc -
* Reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results, and announces 2017 non-gaap operating income guidance and participation by management at industry conferences
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.35 to $1.55
* Q4 earnings per share $1.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net investment income totaled $11.6 million for Q4 ended december 31, 2016
* Catastrophe and storm losses totaled $2.4 million in Q4 of 2016
* 2017 guidance reflects management's expectation for further rate softening and increased competition
* Premiums earned increased 7.0 percent and 3.9 percent for q4 and year ended December 31, 2016
* 2017 gaap combined ratio outlook has load of 9.4 points for catastrophe, storm losses, up from 8.1 points experienced in 2016
* For 2017, anticipate "more consistency" in quarterly results as intercompany reinsurance programs were renewed
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $647.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.