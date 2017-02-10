BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 Fluor Corp
* Fluor announces preliminary fourth quarter results
* Sees q4 earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.75 to $3.25
* Fluor Corp - reiterates 2017 guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.91, revenue view $18.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fluor Corp - expects q4 results to include non-cash adverse tax effects of $45 million, or $0.32 per diluted share
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fluor Corp - non-cash adverse tax effects as a result of inability to deduct or otherwise benefit certain foreign losses
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.