BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 Meridian Mining Se
* Meridian Mining announces private placement
* Meridian Mining Se - offering of units of company at a price of c$0.70 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to c$9 million
* Meridian Mining Se - net proceeds from private placement will be used to fund exploration and development activities at company's bmc project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.