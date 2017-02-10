BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 Genpact Ltd
* Genpact Limited announces quarterly dividend and expansion of share repurchase program
* Genpact Ltd- Genpact today announced that its board of directors has approved a $500 million increase to its existing $750 million share repurchase program
* Genpact Ltd- genpact currently has approximately $158 million available under its existing $750 million program
* Genpact Ltd- dividend,share repurchase program is expected to be funded through combination of surplus cash on genpact's balance sheet, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.