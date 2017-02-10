BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc
* Interpublic announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $2.26 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.26 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Interpublic group of companies inc says management targets 2017 organic revenue growth of 3% - 4%
* Approves 20% increase in quarterly dividend and additional $300 million toward share repurchase program
* Interpublic group of companies inc - management targets 2017 organic revenue growth of 3% - 4%
* Interpublic group of companies inc says board of directors has declared a common stock cash dividend of $0.18 per share
* Interpublic group of companies inc - targets further 50 basis points improvement in operating margin in 2017
* Interpublic group of companies inc - new share program will take effect immediately
* Q4 earnings per share $0.78 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.