BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 Sajan Inc
* Sajan, Inc. Announces record fourth quarter revenue and full financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 revenue $7.657 million versus $7.496 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Expects restructuring actions in november 2016 to save company approximately $1.2 million of annual compensation costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.