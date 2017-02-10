BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 Owens & Minor Inc :
* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement
* Owens & Minor Inc - O&M board intends to name president & CEO P. Cody Phipps as chairman
* Owens & Minor Inc - O&M board intends to name president & CEO P. Cody Phipps as chairman
* Owens & Minor Inc - Smith, who has been a board member since 2005, was named chairman in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.