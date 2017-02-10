BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 Firstservice Corp
* Firstservice reports very strong fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
* Q4 revenue $381.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $364.6 million
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.