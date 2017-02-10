Feb 10 Jetblue Airways Corp :
* Jetblue airways reports january traffic
* January load factor 83.3 percent, up 0.7 points
* Jetblue airways corp - jetblue's preliminary revenue per
available seat mile for month of january decreased approximately
8.5 percent year over year
* Jetblue airways corp - jan revenue passenger miles 3.86
billion, up 8.6%
* Jetblue airways - jan rpms was negatively impacted by
approximately 5 points due to holiday placement and impact of
winter weather last year
* Jetblue airways corp - traffic in january increased 8.6
percent from january 2016, on a capacity increase of 7.7 percent
