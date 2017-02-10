BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 Manning & Napier Inc -
* Manning & Napier Inc reports January 31, 2017 assets under management
* Reported preliminary assets under management ("AUM") of $32.0 billion for Jan. 31, 2017 compared with $31.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.