Feb 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings
Inc
* AAM reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.78
* Q4 earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 sales $946.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $957 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says in Q4 of 2016, AAM's content-per-vehicle was $1,634
as compared to $1,645 in Q4 of 2015
* Says confirming its stand-alone full year 2017 outlook
* Says AAM is targeting adjusted free cash flow in range of
$175 million to $200 million in 2017
* Says AAM is targeting full year capital spending in range
of 6.5-7.0 pct of sales in 2017
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.21, revenue view $4.09
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
