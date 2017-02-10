BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 Legg Mason Inc
* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for January 2017
* Reported preliminary assets under management of approximately $713.8 billion as of Jan. 31, 2017
* Jan 2017 liquidity outflows were $4.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.