Feb 10 Ricebran Technologies

* Ricebran technologies enters into definitive agreements for an $8 million private placement consisting of a combination of debt and equity securities

* Financing expected to result in an annual cash interest savings of approximately $500,000 net of oid

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay approximately $4.2 million in debt