BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 Fbr & Co
* FBR & co. Reports fourth quarter 2016 pre-tax income of $5.2 million on net revenues of $40.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.68
* Q4 revenue $40.2 million
* FBR & co - company ended 2016 with net investment positions of approximately $27 million, down from $87 million at end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.