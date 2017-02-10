BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil says Q2 2017 production has averaged 240,000-245,000 BOEPD to date
* Tourmaline oil - fy 2017 annual ep capital spending of $1.33 billion remains unchanged and will generate approximately 30% production growth in 2017
Feb 10 Odyssey Resources Ltd -
* Odyssey Resources appoints interim chairman
* Says chairman of the board David Fennell resigned
* James Crombie, president, chief executive officer has been appointed as interim chairman of board effective today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 3,359Oz of gold sold for gross revenue of $3.99 million in quarter